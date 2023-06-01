Beijing has pledged to shore up trade to support the overall economic recovery, but China’s exports have struggled due to weak global demand. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing has pledged to shore up trade to support the overall economic recovery, but China’s exports have struggled due to weak global demand. Photo: Xinhua
China's economic recovery
From jobs to the yuan and beyond: 4 things to look out for in China’s economy in June

  • China has been enduring a mixed recovery, and May’s data that will be released in June will give further insight into the state of the world’s second-largest economy
  • The economic data has played a part in the yuan weakening against the US dollar, though it's not all bad news, with relations improving in the Middle East and Australia

Andrew Mullen
Andrew Mullen

Updated: 11:53pm, 1 Jun, 2023

