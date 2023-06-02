A panoramic shot shows Chenghai Lake in China’s Yunnan province, which depends heavily on hydropower but has not seen much rain in recent months. Photo: Xinhua
China’s economic recovery faces challenging summer as hydropower producer sizzles amid drought
- Hydropower-reliant Yunnan province cannot generate as much electricity amid low water inflows, and the problem threatens to have a broader impact on other regions
- Rainfall across Yunnan was down by 60 per cent from January to April, year on year
