Despite weakening global demand and worsening geopolitical tensions with the West, China’s export data has continued to beat market expectations this year. Exports were up 14.8 per cent year on year in March and by 8.5 per cent in April, according to the General Administration of Customs. But there have been increasing doubts about the reliability of the customs data, with many asking whether it is too good to be true. The problem is that discrepancies between the export data and other economic indicators are growing. Those indicators include survey results or statistics reported by other Chinese agencies, import data reported by the customs agencies of major trading partners, sluggish shipping rates , and low morale among exporters. Beijing has pledged to shore up trade to support the country's post-pandemic economic recovery, which has been losing momentum recently following a brief uptick after the country abandoned its strict zero-Covid policy . That means the validity of trade data matters a lot to Chinese policymakers attempting to steer the economy through multiple headwinds. But what are the discrepancies that lead to suspicions and what are the possible explanations? Export delivery value Apart from the trade data reported by Chinese customs, the “export delivery value” in yuan released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is another gauge of the country’s export sector. It is based on surveys of industrial enterprises with annual revenue of more than 20 million yuan (US$2.8 million). While the customs data records the value of all kinds of goods that leave China each month, the export delivery value measures the value of industrial goods produced and destined for export in a given month. ‘Increasingly clear’ weak demand cools China exports, slowdown until late 2023 The two sets of data largely moved in tandem in the past, but in March, the difference in their growth rates widened to 28.8 percentage points – the biggest gap since the bureau first released the statistics in 2014. Chinese exports grew by 23.4 per cent year on year in yuan terms that month according to the customs data, but the bureau said the export delivery value fell by 5.4 per cent. The discrepancy narrowed to a still high 16.1 percentage points in April. A recent report by Goldman Sachs said one explanation for the widening gap was that smaller exporters – which are not included in the NBS survey – rebounded more sharply than larger ones. Another possibility was that many exports in March and April could have been inventory held up during the Covid-19 disruptions that ended in December and January's Lunar New Year holiday. Although Chinese customs data also showed that the growth of exports from private firms had outperformed that of state-owned and foreign ones in the past few months, economists from Nomura said it was hard to say smaller exporters were the major driver. They pointed to the Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, based on surveys of smaller manufacturers in east coast provinces, that had dropped to 50 in March, signifying zero growth, and 49.5 in April, which represented a contraction. Import data reported by trading partners Among China’s major trading partners, Southeast Asian countries have been one of the major drivers of Chinese export growth in the past few months. But import data reported by countries, such as Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, has been showing widening discrepancies when compared with Chinese export data. The widening gaps may be due to re-exports and transshipment – in other words, goods exiting China may not have ended up at the claimed destination. Goldman Sachs economists said capital outflows might be another contributing factor, as the divergence between Chinese and Singaporean customs data had widened historically when the Chinese yuan faced depreciation pressure. Could companies and local governments be fabricating export data? Companies in China have incentives to inflate export values or simply fake trade with overseas shell companies to obtain tax rebates or subsidies, exploit differences in foreign exchange and interest rates, or just to move funds out of the country. Meanwhile, cash-strapped local governments also have incentives to inflate the data to receive special fiscal subsidies from the central government. The authorities seem to have been more vigilant about export data fabrication recently. In late March, customs chief Yu Jianhua said his agency had “zero tolerance” for trade data fabrication and would strictly investigate fraudulent trade activities to ensure the accuracy of customs data. In May, an article from the website of the Jinggangshan Economic and Technological Development Zone in Jian, Jiangxi province, said that local officials had been studying a customs notice on “resolutely combating fake trade and maintaining the authenticity of statistical data”. China expels ex-top official for ‘faking’ economic data, taking ‘money, gifts’ According to a picture of the notice circulating online, it said “the audit department recently pointed out that some provinces had not considered maintaining the authenticity of trade, had used false trade to fraudulently receive special fiscal subsidies, and had inflated import and export data, which had a serious impact on the country’s fair judgment of the regional economic situation and the effectiveness of trade policy implementation.” It said the problem was still occurring in “some places”. But it was unlikely that robust exports worth hundreds of billions of US dollars in March and April could simply be supported by data fraud, China Merchants Securities said. Nomura economists said the major contributors to growth were strong exports to Russia and countries in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, as well as exports of products such as electric cars and batteries.