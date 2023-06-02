With rain expected to continue soaking central China’s Henan province over the weekend, local farmers are racing against time to harvest before the persistent deluge further damages the region responsible for more than a quarter of China’s wheat output. According to the province’s weather observatory, the central, western and southern parts of Henan will experience moderate to heavy rainfall from Saturday afternoon to Sunday evening, and some parts of the province could see up to 80mm (3.15 inches) of precipitation. Heavy rainfall and high humidity since May 25 have already affected millions of tonnes of unharvested wheat, causing blight and pre-harvest germination that pose a serious threat to output in the world’s largest producer and consumer of the grain. Rare rains claim millions of tonnes of Chinese wheat right before harvest In response to the crisis, state stockpiler Sinograin said on Friday that it would dispatch more than 3,000 pieces of drying and storage equipment to its Henan branch, while making available 115 of its warehouses – featuring about 80 hectares (200 acres) of total drying area – for around-the-clock drying of grain. Free unloading, drying and lodging services would also be available to farmers, and the state-owned giant said its measures would help process more than 1,000 tonnes of wheat a day. Beijing has repeatedly said that food security is an urgent priority, with President Xi Jinping calling agriculture a “ national security issue of extreme importance ” amid climate change, supply-chain upheavals and external uncertainties, including the Ukraine war. The China Meteorological Administration said at a press briefing on Friday that extreme weather conditions were likely to persist throughout the month, with rainfall in most parts of China expected to be higher than normal. The Yangtze River Delta, including Shanghai and parts of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, could also see temperatures rise this month by one to two degrees Celsius compared with June 2022, said Gao Rong, deputy director of the administration. Last summer, China’s Yangtze River basin experienced one of its worst droughts ever, with temperatures of around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) threatening the country’s crop and energy supply. Henan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said that, as of Thursday evening, the province had harvested only 19.56 million mu (1.3 million hectares, 3.22 million acres), or 23 per cent of Henan’s total wheat fields, spanning 85 million mu. The province’s harvest is expected to be completed by June 15. Local authorities, who called the persistent downpour the “worst pre-harvest rainfall in a decade”, set up a 200-million-yuan (US$28.3 million) emergency fund on Tuesday. The money is going towards drying wheat, helping farmers secure their harvests, and offsetting their lost income. Beijing steps up food security with stiff assessments of local-level cadres The Henan government has also been importing harvesting and drying equipment and machinery from neighbouring provinces to help speed up the process. Local media reports indicated that farmers were struggling to harvest their wheat due to the wet soil, doubling the time needed to get their tractors through the fields. Other parts of the country, like northwestern Shaanxi province and Jiangsu in eastern China, have also seen unprecedented amounts of rainfall in the past week, with local farmers reporting crop decay. Shaanxi authorities have similarly dispatched more machinery and manpower to accelerate the harvest, while setting up reception points along highways to ensure that grains reach the drying and storage facilities.