Farmers in China’s Henan province are harvesting wheat day and night, as seen here late on Thursday in a small town near Zhumadian city. Photo: Xinhua
Farmers in China’s Henan province are harvesting wheat day and night, as seen here late on Thursday in a small town near Zhumadian city. Photo: Xinhua
China food security
Economy /  China Economy

China’s soaking wet wheat faces more weekend rain, putting farmers at risk of greater losses

  • With blight and pre-harvest germination ruining vast swathes of China’s wheat-production base, local authorities and state stockpiler Sinograin ramp up efforts to save the critical crop
  • Only about a quarter of Henan’s wheat fields have been harvested, and the undertaking could take another couple of weeks to finish

Lo Hoi-ying
Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 7:30pm, 2 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP