Flexible workers in China are finding employment in a range of sectors, including food delivery. Photo: Elson Li
China jobs: is ‘flexible’ work the only solution to unemployment woes?
- With youth joblessness reaching a record high, some universities are again trying to pad the employment figures among graduates by pushing students into freelancing and entrepreneurships
- The flexibly employed are not bound by formal employment contracts, but ‘not everyone can handle this much freedom’
