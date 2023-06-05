As the US government flirted with a debt default last month, some analysts see more opportunities opening up for China and the yuan. Illustrationn: Brian Wang
As the US government flirted with a debt default last month, some analysts see more opportunities opening up for China and the yuan. Illustrationn: Brian Wang
Yuan
Economy /  China Economy

Can China’s yuan stake a bigger claim for global prominence following US debt ceiling crisis?

  • Analysts say the months-long debt ceiling stand-off in Washington could be a defining moment for the yuan
  • But the central government’s capital account controls remain a significant hurdle for further internationalisation

Ralph JenningsAmanda Lee
Ralph Jennings and Amanda Lee

Updated: 6:00am, 5 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
As the US government flirted with a debt default last month, some analysts see more opportunities opening up for China and the yuan. Illustrationn: Brian Wang
As the US government flirted with a debt default last month, some analysts see more opportunities opening up for China and the yuan. Illustrationn: Brian Wang
READ FULL ARTICLE