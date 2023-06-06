Durian trees in Hainan province (pictured) are “still immature”, and many do not yield much fruit, if any. Photo: China News Agency
Want to try China’s first domestically grown durian? Better head to Hainan, or wait a few years
- Only about 50 tonnes of durian are now expected from the southern tropical Chinese province this year – far less than earlier estimates and nowhere close to the roughly 1 million tonnes that China will consume this year
- Hainan will vastly expand planting acreage in the coming years to meet surging durian demand, bring down prices
Durian trees in Hainan province (pictured) are “still immature”, and many do not yield much fruit, if any. Photo: China News Agency