Durian trees in Hainan province (pictured) are “still immature”, and many do not yield much fruit, if any. Photo: China News Agency
Want to try China’s first domestically grown durian? Better head to Hainan, or wait a few years

  • Only about 50 tonnes of durian are now expected from the southern tropical Chinese province this year – far less than earlier estimates and nowhere close to the roughly 1 million tonnes that China will consume this year
  • Hainan will vastly expand planting acreage in the coming years to meet surging durian demand, bring down prices

Amanda Lee
Updated: 5:00am, 6 Jun, 2023

