China will amend its anti-unfair competition law, introduce regulations under the fair competition review system and expand market access for foreign investment as part of efforts to create a unified domestic market. Photo: AFP
China to crack down on monopolies while improving access for foreign investors in reform push
- Beijing will amend its anti-unfair-competition law, introduce regulations under the fair-competition review system and expand market access for foreign investment
- It is eager to build a unified domestic market as part of efforts to restore investor confidence and unleash long-term growth momentum
