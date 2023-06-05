The unified domestic market guidelines are regarded as a foundation to prop up President Xi Jinping’s new development outlook, which is focuses on the quality of economic growth, more secure development and increased innovation. Photo: Xinhua
Will a unified domestic market be a trump card to tackle China’s economic growth problems and US threats?

  • China first proposed the idea of a unified domestic market in 2013 before Beijing released guidelines on accelerating its establishment in April 2022
  • A unified domestic market is intended to enable a more efficient and smooth flow of production factors, including labour, goods, capital and data

Updated: 11:00pm, 5 Jun, 2023

