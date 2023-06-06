Rapeseed is China’s foremost oil producing crop that has an outstanding salt-tolerant ability. Photo: Reuters
China food security
Food security breakthrough for China with ‘new record’ rapeseed production from salty soil

  • New salt-tolerant species and technologies were trialled in salty land in Dongtai city in east China’s Jiangsu province
  • It is latest evidence of Beijing’s self-sufficiency drive, with President Xi Jinping long calling for the rice bowl to be firmly held in the hands of the Chinese people

Kandy Wong
Updated: 11:21pm, 6 Jun, 2023

