Rapeseed is China’s foremost oil producing crop that has an outstanding salt-tolerant ability. Photo: Reuters
Food security breakthrough for China with ‘new record’ rapeseed production from salty soil
- New salt-tolerant species and technologies were trialled in salty land in Dongtai city in east China’s Jiangsu province
- It is latest evidence of Beijing’s self-sufficiency drive, with President Xi Jinping long calling for the rice bowl to be firmly held in the hands of the Chinese people
