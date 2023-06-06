Youth employment hit a record high in April, and the updated figures for May are expected to be released on June 15. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s May economic data in spotlight as investors fret about recovery, lack of action

  • Previous month’s data intensified concerns among investors and economists, but some say China’s post-Covid recovery has merely stalled, while others remain on the fence
  • Beijing should release trade and inflation data later this week, while figures on unemployment, investment, industrial output and retail sales are due June 15

Lo Hoi-ying