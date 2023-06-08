One of China’s most prominent advocates for debt-relief efforts in developing nations wants the country to play a greater role in such endeavours, and he contends that China should have a greater say in relevant multilateral arrangements. The comments on Wednesday by Zhou Xiaochuan, former governor of the People’s Bank of China, came as poorer countries are still struggling to recover from the effects of the three-year pandemic while dealing with fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Such factors have been blamed for fuelling debt crises in countries such as Sri Lanka . “We respect multilateralism and support developing countries. The difficulties caused by the pandemic need to be resolved. At the same time, China should take part in some of the restructuring,” he said during a lecture at Fudan University in Shanghai. China eyes ‘significant impact’ on market confidence with wide-ranging reforms Western countries have accused Beijing of aggressively seeking out energy and raw materials without regard for the environmental impact, of engaging in debt-trap diplomacy, and of being reluctant to participate in global debt-relief efforts. As the developing world’s single largest creditor after the World Bank, China has lent huge amounts of capital to fund projects via the Belt and Road Initiative, the central government’s strategy to link more than 60 countries into a China-centred trade network, largely through investments and infrastructure projects. In late April, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged China to fully engage in meaningful debt relief for distressed low-income countries, rather than serving as a roadblock to necessary action. Beijing has announced debt exemptions for some less-developed nations, especially in Africa during the past two years, but no overall figures have been released. Zhou, now vice-chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia, was an early advocate for debt suspensions among poor countries after the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, before the Debt Service Suspension Initiative was written into the Group of 20 framework. From May 2020 to December 2021, the initiative suspended US$12.9 billion worth of debt-service payments owed by participating countries to their creditors, according to World Bank estimates in March. Zhou said that creditors fall into three categories: multilateral ones such as the World Bank and regional development banks; bilateral sovereign creditors; and private creditors. “What categories should China’s creditors fall into, and how should they be handled? That’s the major question,” he said. What is China’s Belt and Road Initiative all about? Zhou argued that most debt owed to the Chinese side, including from deals made by state-owned firms and those financed by state-owned Chinese banks, should be counted as commercial liabilities, hinting that they should not be easily waived or reduced. “Belt and road projects are indeed very widely distributed, but in terms of structure, the number of government projects is actually very small,” he said. Both Washington and Brussels have long urged Beijing to help relieve the debt burden among the world’s least-developed countries, which are especially vulnerable to geopolitical conflicts and the worsening global economic climate. At a November summit in Bali, G20 leaders expressed concerns about the deteriorating debt situation in some vulnerable middle-income countries, saying this could be addressed by multilateral coordination involving all creditors. [China does] not have enough say in the debt-sustainability analysis. This is wrong, isn’t it? Zhou Xiaochuan On Wednesday, Zhou reiterated his criticism of the West’s framing of Beijing’s approach, again leveling accusations of “smear” tactics . “From a historical point of view,” he said, “you helped problematic institutions in Western countries, and you were particularly concerned about Mexico and Argentina. During the global financial crisis, lots of work was done to help high-income countries such as Greece and Cyprus. But how much money have you contributed to developing countries in terms of the value?” Zhou also complained that China, which is not a member of the Paris Club, an informal group of official creditors, does not have enough authority in assessing whether a country has the ability to pay off debt. “We do not have enough say in the debt-sustainability analysis. This is wrong, isn’t it?” China warned of ‘big’ debt risks in drive to narrow urban-rural gap The West’s debt-trap claims, together with the pandemic impact, have affected Chinese investment in countries under the Belt and Road Initiative, he said. Before the pandemic, the number of projects financed by the Export-Import Bank of China was more than 100 per year, but that annual figure has dropped to just a dozen, he noted. With the third Belt and Road Forum planned for later this year to mark its 10th anniversary, Beijing is determined to expand the initiative, even as related efforts in developing countries often come with greater risks than in developed markets. Zhou said the initiative has provided vast market opportunities for Chinese capital, especially amid the threat of decoupling with some Western countries. “The financing of the Belt and Road Initiative should be better and more effective than before, through design research and analysis, and it should also be more convincing internationally,” he contended.