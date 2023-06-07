US President Joe Biden meets Mark Liu, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, during a December visit to Arizona, where a TSMC facility is under construction. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Joe Biden meets Mark Liu, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, during a December visit to Arizona, where a TSMC facility is under construction. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan economy
Economy /  China Economy

Taiwan’s tech industry not ‘hollowing out’ as chips head to US, AmCham says, but exports offer weak support

  • AmCham Taiwan’s annual white paper says concerns are ‘misplaced’ about investment shifting to the US
  • A ninth straight month of declining exports saw shipments of Taiwanese electronics fall by almost 10 per cent in May, year on year

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings

Updated: 8:30pm, 7 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden meets Mark Liu, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, during a December visit to Arizona, where a TSMC facility is under construction. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Joe Biden meets Mark Liu, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, during a December visit to Arizona, where a TSMC facility is under construction. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE