US President Joe Biden meets Mark Liu, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, during a December visit to Arizona, where a TSMC facility is under construction. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan’s tech industry not ‘hollowing out’ as chips head to US, AmCham says, but exports offer weak support
- AmCham Taiwan’s annual white paper says concerns are ‘misplaced’ about investment shifting to the US
- A ninth straight month of declining exports saw shipments of Taiwanese electronics fall by almost 10 per cent in May, year on year
