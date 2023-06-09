China’s first home-grown large cruise liner undocked in Shanghai this week in a breakthrough for the nation’s shipbuilding and high-end manufacturing ambitions. Illustration: Victor Sanjinez
China’s first home-grown large cruise liner undocked in Shanghai this week in a breakthrough for the nation’s shipbuilding and high-end manufacturing ambitions. Illustration: Victor Sanjinez
China manufacturing
Economy /  China Economy

China’s cruise liner breakthrough marks crowning glory, but ambition to climb high-value chain faces challenges

  • China’s first home-grown large cruise liner undocked in Shanghai this week in a breakthrough for the nation’s shipbuilding and high-end manufacturing ambitions
  • Beijing is also eager to narrow the tech gap with global rivals such as South Korea

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00am, 9 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s first home-grown large cruise liner undocked in Shanghai this week in a breakthrough for the nation’s shipbuilding and high-end manufacturing ambitions. Illustration: Victor Sanjinez
China’s first home-grown large cruise liner undocked in Shanghai this week in a breakthrough for the nation’s shipbuilding and high-end manufacturing ambitions. Illustration: Victor Sanjinez
READ FULL ARTICLE