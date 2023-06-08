China’s big five state-owned banks lowered deposit rates for the first time this year on Thursday with the market bracing for further weak indicators and calls for more policies to address the economic woes, but top financial officials offered little clues on the opening day of a key forum. Instead, officials said China’s economy was resilient and improving – words often used by Beijing to downplay a strong stimulus – at the opening session of the two-day Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai. Market players, though, are discussing a potential policy rate cut by the central bank as a strong signal to shore up the economy. In a concerted action, the five leading banks - including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the Bank of China and the Bank of Communications - reduced their current account deposit rate by 5 basis points to 0.2 per cent on Thursday. 4 takeaways from China’s May trade data as exports tumbled They also reduced their three-year and five-year deposit rates by 15 basis points to 2.45 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively. “This new round of deposit rate cuts, as well as rapidly worsening exports, broadening property distress, ongoing disinflation, and a likely [US Federal reserve] pause [in interest rate increases], raise our conviction of this call on rate cuts,” Japanese investment bank Nomura said. Many institutions have warned that the world’s second-largest economy is now at a crossroads as post-reopening domestic demand is failing to offset falling overseas orders, a looming local debt crisis, while it is also facing deflationary risks and staggering investor confidence. Economists from leading investment bank Citic Securities also raised the issue of a possible policy rate cut, which would be the first since August, saying that China has already entered an important window for economic stabilisation. It is key to recover and expand effective demand, and we’ll continue to improve financial service Li Yunze The Lujiazui Forum is a major platform to sense Beijing’s midyear evaluation of the current economic and financial conditions, their policy intentions and any U-turns planned at the quarterly meeting of Politburo in late July. Li Yunze, head of the new National Financial Regulatory Administration, said at the forum on Thursday that China’s economic development has continued to recover and improve, while market demand has recovered steadily and positive factors have continued to increase. “It is key to recover and expand effective demand, and we’ll continue to improve financial services,” said Li, who was appointed as the party chief of the new financial regulator in May. He briefly mentioned more financing support for new energy vehicles, green home appliances, reconstruction of urban villages in big cities, public infrastructures, tech development, advanced manufacturing and private firms before focusing on the prevention of financial risk. China’s new regulator vows to ‘build an iron wall of financial security’ People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang, meanwhile, devoted his whole speech at the forum on Thursday to green finance and China’s carbon neutral goals. Yi, who has refrained from using a big stimulus during his tenure since 2018, showed reluctance to slash policy rates – including the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) – earlier this year. “Our major parameters of monetary policy stay at a reasonable level, and the real interest rate level is also appropriate,” he said in March. China's central bank, instead, cut the reserve requirement ratio for commercial banks by 25 basis points in late March, injecting 500 billion yuan (US$70.2 billion) of funds into the market after lowering the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve. Economic conditions and investor sentiment in China weakened quickly in April and May, however, raising concerns the post-coronavirus recovery was losing momentum. In another slew of disappointing figures released this week, exports tumbled by 7.5 per cent from a year earlier in May, reversing from April's growth. The official manufacturing purchasing manager’s index also dropped to a five-month low of 48.8 last month. China is widely believed to have many resources and tools to deal with its economic problems, including insufficient demand and local debt crisis, and it is seen as being able to reach its around 5 per cent gross domestic product growth target for this year because of the low comparison base in 2022. China’s consumer, factory-gate inflation woes enhance ‘great need’ for support And unlike its Western peers whose hands are tied by the high inflation, China’s monetary authority faces less restraint because April’s consumer price index grew by only 0.1 per cent. The central government also has lots of financial resources, with a much lower leverage ratio than developed countries. Around 200 billion yuan (US$28 billion) of one-year MLF will mature on June 15, and it is an important occasion to see if policymakers will adjust its rates. June’s loan prime rates will then be released on June 20, with the central bank having kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the ninth month in May. Additional reporting by Mandy Zuo