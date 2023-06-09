China’s first home-built large cruise liner undocked in Shanghai on June 6 after nearly four years of construction. The 135,500-tonne Adora Magic City, built by a subsidiary of the state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corporation, will conduct sea trials in July and August before it is delivered by the end of 2023 ahead of entering operation next year. July 2006: Costa cruises into China Italian operator Costa Cruises becomes the first international company to operate regular cruises from China. China’s market subsequently boomed and witnessed rapid growth in the 2010s to become the world’s second-largest cruise ship market after the United States. October 2013: Cruise ship programme launched State-owned China State Shipbuilding Corporation launches a programme focused on developing home-built cruise ships and starts negotiations with overseas partners. October 2014: Carnival time for China China State Shipbuilding Corporation signs a memorandum of understanding with British-American cruise operator Carnival Corporation. November 2014: Fincantieri gets aboard China State Shipbuilding Corporation signs a memorandum of understanding with Italian shipbuilding giant Fincantieri. November 2014: MOU with Lloyd’s Register of Shipping China State Shipbuilding Corporation signs a memorandum of understanding with Lloyd’s Register of Shipping, which provides training and advice on design and building of luxury cruise liners. August 2015: Joint venture with China’s sovereign wealth fund China State Shipbuilding Corporation signs a memorandum of understanding with China’s sovereign wealth fund, the China Investment Corporation, to set up a joint venture investing in the cruise ship industry. December 2015: Luxury cruise ship unit takes step forward China State Shipbuilding Corporation sets up a luxury cruise ship unit and starts technological assessments and the upgrading of its shipyards. March 2016: Funds slow in China State Shipbuilding Corporation and five Chinese banks, including the Bank of China and China Construction Bank, sets up a cruise ship sector fund, with the first phase set to raise 30 billion yuan. July 2016: CSSC and Fincantieri join forces China State Shipbuilding Corporation sets up a joint venture contract with Italian shipbuilding giant Fincantieri. November 2018: Deal for two large cruise ships signed China State Shipbuilding Corporation signs a contract with Carnival and Fincantieri to build two 135,500-tonne large cruise ships. October 2019: Merger approved China approves the merger of the country’s two largest shipbuilders, the China State Shipbuilding Corporation and the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation. October 2019: H1508 construction starts Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of the state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corporation, starts construction of the first large cruise ship, the H1508. November 2019: China Shipbuilding Group formed China formally establishes the China Shipbuilding Group. December 2021: Construction of H1508 half finished Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding says construction of the H1508 is half finished. April 2022: Shanghai lockdown delays H1508 construction Shanghai’s citywide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant delays the construction of the H1508. May 2022: H1508 construction resumes Construction of the H1508 resumes after Shanghai lifts its citywide lockdown. August 2022: H1509 construction starts Construction of the larger and heavier H1509 begins. It is expected to be delivered by the end of 2025. December 2022: H1508 completes generator test H1508 completes tests of its main generator system. May 2023: H1508 named Adora Magic City The H1508 is named Adora Magic City. Adora is the brand name of the cruise operator, while Magic City is the nickname given to Shanghai. June 2023: Adora Magic City hits the water Adora Magic City is floated and then undocked in Shanghai. Over 93 per cent of its construction and over 85 per cent of its interior work has been completed. July & August 2023: Adora Magic City set for sea trials Adora Magic City will make two trial trips in July and August, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding confirms. It will test its engine, navigation and communication systems, vibration and noise levels, as well as its alert and rescue protocols, while also completing a port return.