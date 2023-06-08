A man works on a BMW in Shenyang, Liaoning province. Photo: Xinhua
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

Does German firms’ hot take on China business show limits of Beijing’s charm offensive?

  • ‘Profound’ geopolitical implications from international tensions are also weighing on the confidence of German investors in China, survey suggests
  • German Chamber of Commerce findings are latest indicator that Beijing’s efforts aimed at boosting business are struggling to shore up confidence among foreigners

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Updated: 5:30pm, 8 Jun, 2023

