There are growing concerns over China’s economic recovery after it abruptly ended its strict Covid-prevention measures late last year. Photo: Reuters
China capital: foreign investors bailed on bonds to the tune of US$7.2 billion in May
- Depreciating yuan and diminished economic growth prospects in China ‘are putting investors off a market that was expected to be this year’s darling’, Natixis says
- Meanwhile, Chinese equities saw US$126 million worth of inflows from overseas funds in May
