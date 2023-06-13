Only 6.83 million couples got married in China last year, marking the ninth straight annual decline. Photo: Reuters
Only 6.83 million couples got married in China last year, marking the ninth straight annual decline. Photo: Reuters
China's population
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China population: wedding woes see annual unions nearly halved in past decade

  • Not since 1979 have so few people tied the knot in China
  • Now deaths outnumber births, people keep having fewer children, and those who do decide to start a family are waiting longer and longer, bucking Chinese cultural norms

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 9:18am, 13 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Only 6.83 million couples got married in China last year, marking the ninth straight annual decline. Photo: Reuters
Only 6.83 million couples got married in China last year, marking the ninth straight annual decline. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE