Only 6.83 million couples got married in China last year, marking the ninth straight annual decline. Photo: Reuters
China population: wedding woes see annual unions nearly halved in past decade
- Not since 1979 have so few people tied the knot in China
- Now deaths outnumber births, people keep having fewer children, and those who do decide to start a family are waiting longer and longer, bucking Chinese cultural norms
