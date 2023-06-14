Disappointing manufacturing activity, exports data and youth unemployment are weighijng on China’s slowing economic recovery. Photo: AP
China’s slowing economic recovery forces job cuts, investment delays as reopening boost wanes

  • Disappointing manufacturing activity, exports data and youth unemployment have added to China’s sluggish post-coronavirus economic recovery
  • Manufacturers are cutting jobs, reducing operating costs and shutting down production lines, while investment and consumption is also slowing

Mandy Zuo in Shanghai He Huifeng in Guangdongand Kandy Wong in Hong Kong

Updated: 6:00pm, 14 Jun, 2023

