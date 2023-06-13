Li Lihui, former president of the Bank of China, is a big advocate for using technology to improve the nation’s economy. Photo: Simon Song
China’s computing must get faster as economic rivalry intensifies, but ‘it will be a long process’, warns former bank head

  • At risk of falling further behind the US in computing power, China’s only option is to urgently ramp up its related infrastructure, urges prominent tech advocate
  • From AI like ChatGPT to ride-hailing services, high-speed computing capabilities are at the core of China’s technological self-sufficiency drive

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Updated: 10:00pm, 13 Jun, 2023

