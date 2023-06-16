Shenergy Group, a state firm owned by the Shanghai government, said on Thursday that it had boosted its coal reserves and conducted thorough maintenance to help avert an energy crunch. Photo: Bloomberg
China supercharges preparedness for massive power outages with first emergency drill of its kind
- Largest and most extensive joint exercise in eastern region aims to ensure that extreme summer weather will not cripple power grids and leave people in the dark
- Undertaking comes as China faces urgent need to protect manufacturing and industrial production amid a weaker-than-expected economic recovery
