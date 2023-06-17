Extreme weather has taken a toll on China’s agriculture, including last year’s months-long drought in Jiangxi province (pictured), a major rice-growing region. Photo: Reuters
How El Nino is threatening China’s food-security drive
- Mother Nature has been throwing a lot of extreme weather at China, and it is expected to intensify as the El Nino climate pattern could make 2023 the hottest year ever
- Worsening floods in the south and droughts in the north could have a devastating effect on agriculture, manufacturing and China’s economy at large
