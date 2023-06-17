Extreme weather has taken a toll on China’s agriculture, including last year’s months-long drought in Jiangxi province (pictured), a major rice-growing region. Photo: Reuters
Extreme weather has taken a toll on China’s agriculture, including last year’s months-long drought in Jiangxi province (pictured), a major rice-growing region. Photo: Reuters
China food security
Economy /  China Economy

How El Nino is threatening China’s food-security drive

  • Mother Nature has been throwing a lot of extreme weather at China, and it is expected to intensify as the El Nino climate pattern could make 2023 the hottest year ever
  • Worsening floods in the south and droughts in the north could have a devastating effect on agriculture, manufacturing and China’s economy at large

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 8:00pm, 17 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Extreme weather has taken a toll on China’s agriculture, including last year’s months-long drought in Jiangxi province (pictured), a major rice-growing region. Photo: Reuters
Extreme weather has taken a toll on China’s agriculture, including last year’s months-long drought in Jiangxi province (pictured), a major rice-growing region. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE