Premier Li Qiang and the State Council are considering a range of options to reinvigorate the economy. Photo: Xinhua
Premier Li Qiang and the State Council are considering a range of options to reinvigorate the economy. Photo: Xinhua
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

China’s State Council fans stimulus hopes with economic plan for faltering growth

  • State Council says it is considering various macroeconomic policies to boost demand and defuse risks
  • The effort may not be enough to overcome slow decision-making and negative sentiment, analyst says

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 9:22am, 19 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Premier Li Qiang and the State Council are considering a range of options to reinvigorate the economy. Photo: Xinhua
Premier Li Qiang and the State Council are considering a range of options to reinvigorate the economy. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE