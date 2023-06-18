China’s total arable land has decreased amid rapid urbanisation in recent decades, but the trend has reversed for the past two years. Photo: Xinhua
China food security
China bans ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to farmland reclamation amid food security drive

  • Ministry directive forbids converting steep slopes and polluted, eroded and ecologically fragile land for agricultural use
  • Local governments face growing pressure to ensure acreage for farming as Beijing implements tough measures to guarantee food supply

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo

Updated: 9:00pm, 18 Jun, 2023

