China’s total arable land has decreased amid rapid urbanisation in recent decades, but the trend has reversed for the past two years. Photo: Xinhua
China bans ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to farmland reclamation amid food security drive
- Ministry directive forbids converting steep slopes and polluted, eroded and ecologically fragile land for agricultural use
- Local governments face growing pressure to ensure acreage for farming as Beijing implements tough measures to guarantee food supply
