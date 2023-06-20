Local governments across China often rely on infrastructure projects to boost economic output, but this can create considerable debt. Photo: AFP
China’s debt restrictions are debilitating at local levels, and Beijing should ease up, advisers urge
- As leaders push forward a new stimulus plan, heavily indebted governments across China are still feeling the effects of a crisis that threaten to stand in the way of recovery
- Beijing is urged to shoulder a greater share of the debt burden and allow local-level authorities more time to settle off-balance debt
