China cut its two key benchmark lending rates on Tuesday amid efforts to support the slowing economy following a string of poor data, including record high youth unemployment. Photo: Getty Images
breaking | China cuts mortgage-related rate to prop up economy. Is property loosening on the way?
- China’s one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was cut from 3.65 per cent to 3.55 per cent, while the five-year LPR was also cut from 4.3 per cent to 4.2 per cent
- China’s central bank also cut three policy interest rates last week amid efforts to support the slowing economy following a string of disappointing data
