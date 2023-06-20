China cut its two key benchmark lending rates on Tuesday amid efforts to support the slowing economy following a string of poor data, including record high youth unemployment. Photo: Getty Images
China cut its two key benchmark lending rates on Tuesday amid efforts to support the slowing economy following a string of poor data, including record high youth unemployment. Photo: Getty Images
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

breaking | China cuts mortgage-related rate to prop up economy. Is property loosening on the way?

  • China’s one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was cut from 3.65 per cent to 3.55 per cent, while the five-year LPR was also cut from 4.3 per cent to 4.2 per cent
  • China’s central bank also cut three policy interest rates last week amid efforts to support the slowing economy following a string of disappointing data

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 9:20am, 20 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China cut its two key benchmark lending rates on Tuesday amid efforts to support the slowing economy following a string of poor data, including record high youth unemployment. Photo: Getty Images
China cut its two key benchmark lending rates on Tuesday amid efforts to support the slowing economy following a string of poor data, including record high youth unemployment. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE