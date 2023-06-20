Taitung county magistrate Rao Ching-ling (centre) poses with National Taitung University Professor Lee Chun-lin (to her left) and representatives from the sugar-apple trade with signs advocating the fruit is safe to eat. Photo: Taitung county government
Mainland China resumes imports of Taiwanese sugar-apples after 2-year ban despite cross-strait tensions
- Mainland China banned imports of Taiwanese sugar-apples in 2021 over biosafety fears and possible pests, while Taiwan said the claims lacked ‘scientific proof’
- Taiwan businesses are pushing for further lifting of fruit export bans by mainland China, sources told the Post
