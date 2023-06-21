Results of a new business-confidence survey by the EU Chamber of Commerce in China are released as Premier Li Qiang is in Europe to boost relations with major powers. Photo: AFP
Not just business: EU firms in China aim to de-risk as they reassess ‘how many eggs to keep’ there
- Business-confidence survey among EU Chamber of Commerce members in China shows a record-low share of firms planning to expand in the world’s second-largest economy this year
- But which two countries are the top choices for new Asia headquarters among the EU firms that have moved or plan to move from China?
Results of a new business-confidence survey by the EU Chamber of Commerce in China are released as Premier Li Qiang is in Europe to boost relations with major powers. Photo: AFP