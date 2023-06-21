Chinese government’s scheme to link the cities of Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Zhongshan, Dongguan, Huizhou, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing into an integrated economic and business hub. Photo: Shutterstock
European firms cool on China’s Greater Bay Area, ‘not benefiting’ from its US$1.8 trillion economy

  • European Union Chamber of Commerce in China survey showed less than half of the firms expressed optimism for the Greater Bay Area
  • Obstacles for the region, that had an economy of 13 trillion yuan (US$1.8 trillion) last year, stem from the competition between cities rather than policy coordination

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Updated: 7:19pm, 21 Jun, 2023

