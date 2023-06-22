Shanghai could be positioned to exert its influence as the “dragon’s head” of China’s economy, amid the city’s new charm offensive to lure global investors, with both the economic hub and nation as a whole struggling to attract multinational companies. Seen as being at the forefront of China’s bid to regain the confidence of foreign investors since its economic reopening, Shanghai is inviting overseas businesses to invest in high-quality projects through an enhanced “global investment partner” scheme, according to an official readout of a government meeting that took place on Monday. But its allure as a regional hub is decreasing among European companies, with a report by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China on Wednesday showing that firms with Asia-Pacific headquarters in Shanghai dropped from 40 per cent last year to 33 per cent. “The idea of a global investment partner scheme was, in fact, brought up several years ago, but progress has been slow in the past couple of years because of the pandemic and heightened relations between China and the US,” said Shi Lei, a professor of economics from Fudan University. Now via partnership with the Middle East, Central Asia, and Central and South America, we may gradually shake off the dependence on Europe and North America Shi Lei Shanghai’s latest move is a further push for the introduction of high-end industries from overseas, as traditional domestic businesses continue to struggle amid a sluggish economic recovery . And while China has witnessed regionally unbalanced development in the past few years, Shanghai must exert its influence as the economy’s “dragon’s head”, he added. The city needs to expand foreign investment, especially by diversifying its partners, as China is faced with increasing containment efforts from the West, Shi said. “Now, via partnerships with the Middle East, Central Asia, and Central and South America, we may gradually shake off the dependence on Europe and North America,” he added. China kicked off a nationwide campaign to lure foreign businesses in March and has rolled out the red carpet for foreign executives, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who visited the carmaker’s manufacturing plant in Shanghai at the start of June . In an apparent effort to reinforce its position as an international magnet for foreign investment, Shanghai is selecting a series of foreign companies that feature “strong capability, various channels, and standardised practices” to become its global partners, Mayor Gong Zheng said, according to the Shanghai Observer. It is hoped that this will lead the way for high-quality growth, a notion that China’s top leadership has emphasised in recent years, Gong added, according to the city’s official digital media platform. Foreign investors bailed on Chinese bonds to the tune of US$7.2 billion in May Officials at the meeting earlier this week also agreed on a three-year action plan through 2025 to build Shanghai into a global hub for exhibitions to introduce a series of industry leaders and cultivate industrial clusters, the platform said without adding further details for both plans. The moves follow an exodus of talent and businesses since Shanghai’s two-month lockdown in 2022, while the interest in locating regional headquarters to the city among those who have stayed is falling. Less than 10 per cent of EU chamber’s members who do not currently have their regional headquarters in Shanghai are considering relocating, the report said. Retaining existing multinationals and inviting new investors have been moved high up Beijing’s agenda as it strives to attain a 5 per cent overall economic growth target for China this year. China urged to fix ‘challenging human-to-human aspect’ amid talent hunt Actual use of foreign direct investment in China in the first five months of the year fell 5.6 per cent in US dollar terms. Shanghai will host more than 100 events by the end of the year to attract capital from overseas, the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce said in April. The city is home to 902 multinational corporation regional headquarters and 536 foreign-funded research and development centres, according to the commission. A total of 11 multinational corporation regional headquarters and five foreign-funded research and development centres have been set up this year, the commission added.