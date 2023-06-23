Chinese investors are searching far and wide for overseas business opportunities, and some are looking beyond Southeast Asian markets, with Africa squarely in their sights. Illustration: Henry Wong
This time for Africa: Chinese lured by untapped potential say it’s ‘not optimal market’, but one ‘where we could survive’
- Seeing a Southeast Asian market that is ‘effectively saturated’, some Chinese industries eye Africa to stay competitive and broaden their global reach
- But while Chinese investment in Africa is on the rise, with its low costs and few trade barriers, safety and stability concerns persist amid attacks and infrastructure shortcomings
