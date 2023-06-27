Professional services firm PwC said earlier that China will benefit the most from artificial intelligence, with the technology set to contribute to a 26 per cent increase in its gross domestic product by 2030. Photo: AP
AI to drive China’s new wave of tech revolution, industrial transformation, People’s Daily says
- People’s Daily, the mouthpiece newspaper of the ruling Communist Party, vows to intensify efforts to unleash the potential of artificial general intelligence
- Daily office work, biopharmaceuticals, remote sensing and meteorology can benefit from artificial intelligence, the newspaper adds
