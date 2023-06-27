Jobseekers in China are facing the most difficult employment market in decades after the youth unemployment rate hit a record of 20.8 per cent in May. Photo: Reuters
China censors economic, financial writer Wu Xiaobo for ‘hyping up unemployment rate’ amid economic slowdown
- Wu Xiaobo and two other users are suspended by Chinese social media platform Weibo for ‘disseminating negative and harmful information’
- Ban comes on the same day a National Audit Office report says more than 980 million yuan (US$135.6 million) in employment subsidies were defrauded in 2022
