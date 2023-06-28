Premier Li Qiang speaks at the opening session of the World Economic Forum’s 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2023 on Tuesday in Tianjin, China. Photo: Reuters
World Economic Forum: Li Qiang boasts of China-tech breakthroughs if wary foreign firms can be swayed
- Premier calls for strengthening innovation in science and tech, building a modernised industrial system and boosting domestic demand
- But foreign business representatives tell Li Qiang that they are still waiting for further reassurances from Beijing, over long-held concerns
