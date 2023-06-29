A cotton picker works a field in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region last November. Photo: Xinhua
China sees critical grains cut into copious cotton yields, including in boycotted Xinjiang region
- Farmers across China are increasingly being pushed to grow plants for food, rather than resources, to ensure that people and livestock can be fed
- Xinjiang, which accounts for the vast majority of China’s cotton, will allocate more cropland for edible grains amid US-led trade restrictions on goods from the region
A cotton picker works a field in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region last November. Photo: Xinhua