A cotton picker works a field in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region last November. Photo: Xinhua
China sees critical grains cut into copious cotton yields, including in boycotted Xinjiang region

  • Farmers across China are increasingly being pushed to grow plants for food, rather than resources, to ensure that people and livestock can be fed
  • Xinjiang, which accounts for the vast majority of China’s cotton, will allocate more cropland for edible grains amid US-led trade restrictions on goods from the region

Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:30pm, 29 Jun, 2023

