Chinese officials have proposed an update to its Trademark Law. Photo: Reuters
China tackling ‘bad faith’ trademark hoarding, squatting rules to protect IP, be more attractive to investment
- Chinese officials have proposed to update its Trademark Law in an attempt to improve intellectual property protection, especially for foreign companies and brands
- It is eager to attract foreign investment amid its slowing economy, but earlier this year, the US government said China was the top source of counterfeit products in the world
