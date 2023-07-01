Demographers say that long-held manufacturing advantages still give China an edge over India. Photo: AFP
Will leveraging China’s massive workforce offset its declining population? Demographers explain

  • Though India may already be the world’s most populous nation, demographers point to long-held advantages and opportunities for China if action is taken
  • China’s labour resources seen growing until at least 2040, and many retirees are still capable of working – if utilised, they may offset some pressure from an ageing population

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 5:00am, 1 Jul, 2023

