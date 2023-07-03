The Chinese currency is at a seven-month low against the US dollar. Photo: Shutterstock
Will China’s central bank defend the falling yuan as its new Communist Party chief, Pan Gongsheng, takes the helm?
- People’s Bank of China promises ‘comprehensive measures’ to prevent wild swings in exchange rate as currency approaches key psychological threshold
- Newly appointed PBOC party boss Pan Gongsheng is known for talking up yuan’s ‘safe haven’ role during his time as head of forex regulator
