The Chinese currency is at a seven-month low against the US dollar. Photo: Shutterstock
Will China’s central bank defend the falling yuan as its new Communist Party chief, Pan Gongsheng, takes the helm?

  • People’s Bank of China promises ‘comprehensive measures’ to prevent wild swings in exchange rate as currency approaches key psychological threshold
  • Newly appointed PBOC party boss Pan Gongsheng is known for talking up yuan’s ‘safe haven’ role during his time as head of forex regulator

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 6:08am, 3 Jul, 2023

