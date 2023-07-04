Employees work on an assembly line producing speakers at a factory in Fuyang in China’s eastern Anhui province. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
From GDP to the yuan and Janet Yellen: 4 things to look out for in China’s economy in July
- China will release its second-quarter gross domestic product data in mid-July, after Premier Li Qiang said it would be faster than the 4.5 per cent seen in the first quarter
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit China, while attention this month will also be on the yuan exchange rate and the possibility of stimulus measures
Employees work on an assembly line producing speakers at a factory in Fuyang in China’s eastern Anhui province. Photo: AFP