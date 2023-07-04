Employees work on an assembly line producing speakers at a factory in Fuyang in China’s eastern Anhui province. Photo: AFP
China's economic recovery
From GDP to the yuan and Janet Yellen: 4 things to look out for in China’s economy in July

  • China will release its second-quarter gross domestic product data in mid-July, after Premier Li Qiang said it would be faster than the 4.5 per cent seen in the first quarter
  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit China, while attention this month will also be on the yuan exchange rate and the possibility of stimulus measures

Andrew Mullen
Andrew Mullen

Updated: 12:00am, 4 Jul, 2023

