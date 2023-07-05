Trade between China and Mongolia via the Ganqmod Port in Inner Mongolia (pictured) cleared nearly 8 million tonnes worth of goods in the first quarter of 2023. Photo: Xinhua
exclusive | China’s land links with Mongolia will run 24/7, opening up greater access to critical coal

  • Land-locked Mongolia is bolstering ties with major trade and economic partner China
  • Infrastructure and customs-clearance procedures will be expedited in trade after Mongolia learned pandemic lessons

Ralph Jennings and Kandy Wong

Updated: 12:00pm, 5 Jul, 2023

