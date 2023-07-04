China’s top economic planner is establishing direct lines of communications with private businesses, but what will be done about their concerns in China’s economically sluggish post-Covid climate? Photo: AFP
China opens direct line with private business, who wonder when clarity and support are coming
- Country’s top economic planner is taking all suggestions into consideration, leading to private hopes of stimulus measures before an upcoming Politburo meeting
- Head of association for small and medium-sized private businesses says confidence is key, and for now there isn’t enough of it
China’s top economic planner is establishing direct lines of communications with private businesses, but what will be done about their concerns in China’s economically sluggish post-Covid climate? Photo: AFP