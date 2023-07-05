A staff member shows off a VR-powered omnidirectional treadmill at an exhibition during the Global Digital Economy Conference 2023 in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China courts international partnerships in digital economy push amid hi-tech frictions with US
- Beijing is going all-out to boost its economy in a post-Covid climate, and the growing digital ecosystem already accounts for more than 40 per cent of China’s GDP
- But China still faces tough challenges such as restricted imports of hi-tech products, including semiconductors, and supply-chain upheavals
A staff member shows off a VR-powered omnidirectional treadmill at an exhibition during the Global Digital Economy Conference 2023 in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua