China is sowing the seeds of new job opportunities with emerging gigs that continue to grow and expand. Illustration: Henry Wong
China jobs
China jobs: struggling youth embrace emerging gigs, but will the tedium zonk them out?

  • A day in the life of some of these jobs is a bit of a grind, but they offer relatively easy work in high demand, ‘as long as you have hands’
  • Emerging industries such as data labelling could help China’s policymakers curb rampant and steadily rising unemployment among young adults

Yvonne Sun and Beata Mo
Yvonne Sun and Beata Mo

Updated: 6:00am, 7 Jul, 2023

