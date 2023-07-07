Chinese Premier Li Qiang (right) holds a symposium on the economic situation, listening to opinions and suggestions from experts and scholars on the country’s economy and work, in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Premier Li Qiang (right) holds a symposium on the economic situation, listening to opinions and suggestions from experts and scholars on the country’s economy and work, in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

China’s Premier Li eyes ‘combination of punches’ during critical economic juncture

  • Premier Li Qiang meets with experts at symposium as Beijing continues trying to shore up investor confidence and boost consumption
  • Meeting comes as State Council has initiated a mechanism to ensure regular dialogues with private and foreign investors

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 7:32pm, 7 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Premier Li Qiang (right) holds a symposium on the economic situation, listening to opinions and suggestions from experts and scholars on the country’s economy and work, in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Premier Li Qiang (right) holds a symposium on the economic situation, listening to opinions and suggestions from experts and scholars on the country’s economy and work, in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE