A record 11.6 million graduates are expected to enter China’s labour market this year. Photo: Reuters
Chinese universities vow to target fake graduate job data as employment outlook worsens
- Authorities spurred into action by reports of students forced to accept bogus work offers and colleges threatening to withhold graduation certificates
- Youth unemployment set to worsen as economy struggles to make a post-pandemic recovery
