Yellen hails ‘step forward’ in US-China ties despite national security concerns

US-China relations
Economy /  China Economy

After Yellen’s China trip saw these demands made and missteps avoided, Beijing calls to ‘beef up’ US cooperation

  • But despite an upbeat assessment by both sides, rifts still persist and US restrictions will remain in the trade of various goods to China, such as advanced technology
  • More frank exchanges between Beijing and Washington also sought, plus enhanced bilateral coordination to address global challenges

Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 4:00pm, 10 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
