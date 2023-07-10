03:44
Yellen hails ‘step forward’ in US-China ties despite national security concerns
After Yellen’s China trip saw these demands made and missteps avoided, Beijing calls to ‘beef up’ US cooperation
- But despite an upbeat assessment by both sides, rifts still persist and US restrictions will remain in the trade of various goods to China, such as advanced technology
- More frank exchanges between Beijing and Washington also sought, plus enhanced bilateral coordination to address global challenges
03:44
Yellen hails ‘step forward’ in US-China ties despite national security concerns