Lou Jiwei was China’s finance minister between 2013 and 2016. Photo: Simon Song
China needs process, time to heal economic scars left by coronavirus, ex-finance minister Lou Jiwei says
- China’s slower-than-expected economic recovery is a growing concern among investors and businesses, especially the country’s mounting local government debt
- Former finance minister Lou Jiwei suggests increasing China’s fiscal deficit by between 1.5 trillion yuan (US$208 billion) and 2 trillion yuan
