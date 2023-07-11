Under immense pressure in a post-Covid climate, much of China’s private sector is desperate for help. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China’s paltry support for private firms leaves its economic backbone in more dire straits than state firms
- Beijing’s support for the private sector is increasingly being perceived as lip service in the absence of more action
- With state giants faring better than their private counterparts, an official charm offensive could be wearing thin, and it threatens to slow China’s post-Covid recovery
