A rising number of multinational firms are looking abroad to find overseas-educated Chinese and lure them back to China for work. Photo: Xinhua
China’s talent-strapped multinationals cast their line internationally to reel back overseas Chinese
- Hiring someone from abroad takes time, but a recruit who is originally from China or has parents who still live there could be highly valued at a China firm
- But not all Chinese are keen on returning to China, and those who do could struggle to adapt to the work environment in China after living abroad for years
