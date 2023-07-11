A rising number of multinational firms are looking abroad to find overseas-educated Chinese and lure them back to China for work. Photo: Xinhua
China’s talent-strapped multinationals cast their line internationally to reel back overseas Chinese

  • Hiring someone from abroad takes time, but a recruit who is originally from China or has parents who still live there could be highly valued at a China firm
  • But not all Chinese are keen on returning to China, and those who do could struggle to adapt to the work environment in China after living abroad for years

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings in San Francisco

Updated: 1:24pm, 11 Jul, 2023

